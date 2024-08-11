BJP threatens indefinite fast over delay in implementing Athikadavu project

ERODE: BJP state president K Annamalai said the national party’s goal is to form a coalition government in Tamil Nadu in the 2026 legislative assembly election. Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, Annamalai said a consultative meeting with state, union and district functionaries will be held in Tiruppur on Sunday, kicking off the spadework for the upcoming election.

Annamalai said the strong National Democratic Alliance will redouble its efforts to form a coalition government in 2026 and that the alliance will remain unaltered. He said, “Our allies make the same point as well. We think the voices of all the coalition parties should be heard.” He said there will likely be a four-pronged contest in the state during the 2026 election. “The DMK, AIADMK and NDA alliances are already in the field. Actor Vijay’s party will also contest; there is Naam Tamilar Katchi as well,” he said, adding that a political revolution will take place in 2026.

On the delay in implementing the Athikadavu-Avinashi water project, Annamalai said the party will commence a hunger strike on August 20. “The BJP has no intention to embarrass the government. The party has already postponed the protest twice. We are ready to reconsider our decision only if the government announces the date on which the project will be implemented,” he said.

Earlier, Annamalai met the representatives of farmers’ unions in Avinashi, holding discussions on the hunger strike. Following the meeting, he attended a private function held in Senathipalayam in Erode.