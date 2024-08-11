Entire ST hamlet in Dindigul left out of Adi Dravidar dept's habitation list; officials acknowledge mistake

MADURAI: As many as 610 tribal families belonging to the Kattunaicken community (scheduled tribes) of N Puthupatti village from Nilakottai taluk in Dindigul were left out of the habitation list of the Department of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare. The issue came to light after a socio-economic survey of the ST community was initiated by the Directorate of Tribal Welfare across the state. The survey, which began on August 1, came to a close on August 31.

According to the department's official records, there are 117 ST habitations, comprising 1,526 families in the 14 revenue blocks of Dindigul district. However, the total number of persons under ST was projected as 4,104, leaving out a hamlet of 610 ST families comprising around 2,000 people from the records, sources said.

Speaking to TNIE, G Muniyappan (58), a tribal resident of the village said, "There are around 700 families in N Puthupatti village and among them, 610 families belong to the Kattunaicken community. A majority of them are from financially poor backgrounds and are farm labourers or goat rearers. Recently, a friend informed me about the survey carried out by the tribal welfare department to carry out development activities in the future. Shockingly, no official visited us and later we realised that out entire hamlet was left out."