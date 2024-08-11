JC sexually harassing us, allege 21 HR&CE women staff in Madurai

MADURAI: Claiming that the joint commissioner of HR & CE department (Madurai) has been sexually harassing them for the last few months, a group of 21 female employees of the department filed a complaint to the commissioner of the department against the official on Saturday.

In the complaint, the women alleged that though the joint commissioner, K Chelladurai, used to behave in a friendly manner in the beginning, his attitude changed all of a sudden. "He started asking needless questions and touching them inappropriately. He would even call us to join him on his solo trips as an 'adjustment'. If the female employees accept the offer, he would offer numerous benefits and is even ready to forgo the mistakes, if any, committed by the employee. On the flip side, if the employee denies the offer, he would threaten her with suspension," they alleged, adding the official had even suspended a female employee once.

They claimed female staff from the rank of office assistant to inspector have been his victims.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Chelladurai denied the charges claiming the entire letter is fake. "Even the signatures of the women are not real. I believe this is the handiwork of some disgruntled employees of the department. I have lodged a complaint with the commissioner," he added.