Probe irregularities in recruitment of professors: HC to Madras university

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the University of Madras to probe the alleged irregularities in appointing professors.

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by Syed Rahamatullah, the first division bench of Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji directed the university to take action if the allegations are true.

“Considering the overall conspectus of the matter, without expressing any opinion on the merits, we direct the first respondent (V-C) to conduct an inquiry on the basis of the representation submitted by the petitioner in 2018,” the bench said in its order.

If any violation is found in the appointment as alleged in the writ petition, action can be initiated by the authorities concerned in accordance with the law, it added.

The bench directed the varsity to complete the inquiry and take action within six months. The registrar has sought six months to complete the inquiry.

Rahamatullah filed the petition in 2019 seeking inquiry into the allegations based on the representation he submitted to the authorities in 2018. He said the varsity authorities did not constitute the scrutinising committee to look into the procedures followed for direct recruitment of professors even though the syndicate committee adopted resolutions in this regard on February 19, 2018. He has alleged that the UGC regulations, 2010 were violated in the appointment process.

However, the registrar, in a counter-affidavit, stated that no complaint was received on the alleged irregularities in the direct recruitment of professors and 22 such posts were filled.