Tamil Nadu CM asks Centre to ensure release of 35 fishers detained by Sri Lanka

In a letter to Jaishankar, Stalin mentioned the arrest of the fishermen and the confiscation of four motorised country boats.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has sought the intervention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to secure the release of 35 fishermen from Ramanathapuram detained by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In a letter to Jaishankar, Stalin mentioned the arrest of the fishermen and the confiscation of four motorised country boats. He recalled a meeting between DMK-led alliance MPs, fishermen representatives and Jaishankar for discussing the issue. Despite the discussion, Stalin said there has been no progress or relief.

Stalin expressed concern over the hardship faced by the fishermen and their families, emphasising the fear and uncertainty spreading among the coastal communities. Calling for stronger diplomatic efforts to ensure their immediate release and a lasting solution to prevent such incidents, he expressed hope that the Indian government will take decisive action to facilitate the release and repatriation of the detained fishermen and their boats.

