Terminated Scheduled Caste faculty alleges caste bias, BIM rejects accusation

TIRUCHY: The Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM) is embroiled in a controversy surrounding allegations of discrimination against a Scheduled Caste (SC) faculty member, who was terminated by the management last year. The B-school has, however, denied the charges and claimed that the attempt was to play a “caste card” a few months after the faculty member was terminated on performance count. “The allegations of caste discrimination and irregularities are absolutely baseless,” Asit K Barma, the director of BIM, told TNIE.

In a press conference at the Tiruchy press club on Saturday, advocate Murugaiya Ramaiya, an alumnus of BIM himself, alleged that Ramnath Babu, whom he claimed was the lone SC faculty member, was terminated from service without following due process.

“The administration, taken over by a few individuals, altered the rules in 2003 to favour themselves. They are now running the institute by charging exorbitant fees, making it inaccessible to people from poor backgrounds. The institute was founded by BHEL and Bharathidasan University, but currently, no one has control over the management, as the few individuals changed the bylaws in their favour, excluding government officials. The judgment delivered by Justice Victoria Gowri in the case clearly stated that BIM is a school of excellence/institute of Bharathidasan University,” Ramaiya also alleged.

Bharathidasan University VC M Selvam, however, told TNIE, “BIM is not run by us, rather by a society.”

Addressing media Babu said, “I was targeted by caste Hindu management because I am from the SC community.” Barma, however, told TNIE that no student or faculty member at BIM has complained of caste discrimination. The caste allegation was overruled in a Madras High Court order and termed as afterthought,” Barma said.