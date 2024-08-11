Two tourists cook inside closed room in Kodaikanal, die after inhaling charcoal smoke

DINDIGUL: Two youth died of suspected suffocation caused due to burning of charcoal inside a closed room in a hotel in Kodaikanal on Saturday morning.

The deceased, identified as K Anand Babu (26) and M Jayakannan (29), residents of Tiruchy, had used the charcoal to cook chicken in the room, sources said. The two were part of a four-member group of tourists who came to the hill station from Tiruchy two days ago. They were staying in two separate rooms in a hotel at China Pallam in Kodaikanal.

Police said the group cooked chicken at the hotel room using charcoal on Friday night and left the embers burning to get some warmth as it was raining heavily outside. “Later the fumes from the charcoal spread all over the room, asphyxiating the duo to death,” they said.

After their friends — B Siva Shankar (30), S Sivaraj (28) who were in the other room — found the duo dead on Saturday morning, they alerted the manager, who, in turn, informed the police.

A case has been registered in Kodaikanal police station and the bodies of the youth were taken to Kodaikanal GH for postmortem. Further investigation is underway.