Valarmathi Jn subway in Tiruppur to be ready by April 2025

TIRUPPUR: The State Highways (SH) Department is planning to complete the work on the under-construction subway on Kumaran Road at Valarmathi Junction in Tiruppur by April 2025.

As road traffic in the knitwear city of Tiruppur is increasing day by day various schemes are being implemented by the SH department to solve the traffic congestion. As part of it, it is constructing a subway, about 300 meters long, at a cost of Rs 22 crore at Valarmathi Junction. The subway work which started in 2010 stagnated for a long time and it has picked up speed now.

A senior official from the SH Department in Tiruppur said, “In 2010, work on the subway construction at Valarmathi Junction started at a cost of Rs 5 crore. However, it crawled for the past 10 years due to court cases and land acquisition. And now in view of frequent public representation, the work has been taken up. Currently, a Revised Administrative Sanction (RAS) of Rs 22 crore has been received for this. The subway work is scheduled to be completed by April 2025.”

“Once these works are completed, vehicles coming from Sri Shakti Junction towards Park Road will pass through the subway without any hindrance. Similarly, vehicles going from Kumaran Road towards Varamathi Junction will also go without a signal. Once the subway is operational there will be no need for a signal. The signal is now a major cause of traffic congestion on Kumaran Road. On Friday, M Saravanan, Director of Highways Research Station in Chennai, inspected the project work,” he added.

“Similarly, the widening of Kangeyam road, flyover project across the railway track to connect Velampalayam and Kulathupudur, and work on Manickampalayam flyover have also been resumed and will be finished soon,” he added.