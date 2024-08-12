Cancer-screening camps will be extended across TN: Health Minister Ma Subramanian

ERODE: Special screening camps to detect oral, breast and cervical cancer will soon be extended across Tamil Nadu, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Speaking to reporters in Erode, Subramanian said, “During the Erode East by-election, voluntary organisations told us that the incidence of cancer is high in Erode and requested screening camps. Subsequently, screening was started in November in the districts of Erode, Kanniyakumari, Ranipet and Tirupattur.

So far 4.19 lakh people have been screened for cancer of which 13,089 have been found with symptoms. Of this 176 of them have been confirmed to have cancer and are being treated in government hospitals. In Erode, 1.27 lakh people were screened of which 50 cases were confirmed.”

“The screening camps are getting good response and will soon be extended across Tamil Nadu. Consultations are underway.” the minister added.

When asked about filling vacancies in doctor posts, the minister said, “Four months ago, 1,021 doctor posts were filled. Similarly, 977 nurses have been appointed. Soon 986 pharmacists will be appointed. Applications for 2,053 doctor posts have been received till July 15.

Soon exams will be conducted and the posts will be filled. A case regarding the appointment of 1,066 health inspectors is pending before the court. A case related to filling 2,250 Village Health Nurse posts is pending in the Supreme Court.

Those will also be filled after the cases are completed.”

Earlier, Minister Ma Subramanian and Minister S Muthusamy inaugurated a pay ward comprising 20 beds, built at `96 lakh, at Erode Government Hospital.

Erode district Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara and others were present.