Five students killed as car rams lorry in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: Five college students were killed and two injured after their car, a multi utility vehicle, rammed a container lorry on the Chennai-Tirupati National Highway in Ramanjeri of Tiruvallur on Sunday night. According to police, the group was on the way to Ongole in Andhra when the accident happened.

While Nitesh Verma (20), Chetan (24), Nitish (20), Yugesh (20) and Rammohan Reddy (20) died, Vishnu and Chaitanya, both aged 20, survived with serious injuries. All seven were third-year engineering students at a private college in Chennai.

Police said passersby attempted to rescue the youngsters but failed as the car was fully crushed with no possible exit points. A team led by Tiruvallur police superintendent R Srinivasa Perumal rushed to the spot. Police said it was a real challenge to get the victims and survivors out of the vehicle due to the car’s condition. Later, crowbars were used to dismantle the frames.

The injured were rushed to Tiruvallur Government Hospital. The KK Chatram police have filed a case and a probe is on. Police said the survivors are not in a condition to give detailed statements. “We have only basic information now and will go back for more details once they are better,” said police.