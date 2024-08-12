Glamping rooms being built in Pulicat eco sensitive zone

CHENNAI: Multiple white dome-shaped luxury glamping rooms are being built on the pristine beaches in Tiruvallur, an area classified as a No-Development Zone (NDZ) as per Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. Such activity is strictly prohibited in the area, which is also within the 10-km default eco-sensitive zone of the Pulicat Bird Sanctuary. The project is nearing completion but government departments and agencies concerned told TNIE they are unaware of it as no clearances have been sought.
TNIE recently visited the area, which was completely fenced off. The tall trees hide the road and building construction from public view. However, a drone survey of the area revealed the scale of the ongoing construction. Aside from the glamping rooms, more structures are under construction.
A large chunk of the beach, measuring over 300m was fenced-off and the structures built are just around 100m from the high tide line, which is right inside the NDZ. The construction is being done over an area of about six hectares with survey numbers 49(1), 50(2b) and 48(1). While there is patta for the first two survey numbers in the name of one Sreedevi Unnithan, the third is a salt marsh and government land.
As per the approved Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP), the resort area is classified as CRZ-3 under the 2011 notification. Area of up to 200m from the high tide line on the landward site, in the case of the seafront, is earmarked as a NDZ on which no construction shall be permitted except for repairs or reconstruction of existing authorised structures. The only permitted structures are dwelling units of traditional coastal communities.
Section 3 (IX)(XIII) of the notification also prohibits the reclamation of land for commercial purposes such as shopping, housing complexes, hotels and entertainment activities. Dressing or altering the sand dunes, and natural features such as landscape for beautification, recreation, and other such purposes are prohibited.
Fishermen activist K Saravanan and Tiruvallur District Traditional United Fishermen Association general secretary Durai Mahendran said a written complaint has been sent to the district collector, TN State Coastal Zone Management (TNSCZMA), Department of Environment and the Forest Department on the illegality two months ago, but no action has been initiated.
“As per CRZ norms, you can’t even build a house or even a temporary structure in NDZ. Commercial activities are only allowed with prior approvals beyond 200m from the high tide line. In this case, it’s a commercial property located just within a few metres from the sea and has no approvals,” Saravanan said.
When contacted, AR Rahul Nadh, director of DoE and member secretary of TNSCZMA, told TNIE that he would send a team for an inspection on Monday. He also confirmed that a resort or commercial structure can’t be built in the NDZ as per norms. “CRZ clearance can’t be given even if they have applied for it,” he said.
Chennai Wildlife Warden Manish Meena said the forest ranger was directed to conduct a site inspection and verify the facts, based on which appropriate action would be initiated.