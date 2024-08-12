Glamping rooms being built in Pulicat eco sensitive zone

CHENNAI: Multiple white dome-shaped luxury glamping rooms are being built on the pristine beaches in Tiruvallur, an area classified as a No-Development Zone (NDZ) as per Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. Such activity is strictly prohibited in the area, which is also within the 10-km default eco-sensitive zone of the Pulicat Bird Sanctuary. The project is nearing completion but government departments and agencies concerned told TNIE they are unaware of it as no clearances have been sought.

TNIE recently visited the area, which was completely fenced off. The tall trees hide the road and building construction from public view. However, a drone survey of the area revealed the scale of the ongoing construction. Aside from the glamping rooms, more structures are under construction.

A large chunk of the beach, measuring over 300m was fenced-off and the structures built are just around 100m from the high tide line, which is right inside the NDZ. The construction is being done over an area of about six hectares with survey numbers 49(1), 50(2b) and 48(1). While there is patta for the first two survey numbers in the name of one Sreedevi Unnithan, the third is a salt marsh and government land.

As per the approved Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP), the resort area is classified as CRZ-3 under the 2011 notification. Area of up to 200m from the high tide line on the landward site, in the case of the seafront, is earmarked as a NDZ on which no construction shall be permitted except for repairs or reconstruction of existing authorised structures. The only permitted structures are dwelling units of traditional coastal communities.