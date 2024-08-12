In a bid to evade creditors, woman murders 7-year-old daughter in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi

A woman murdered her 7-year-old daughter believing that creditors will not badger a bereaved mother to repay the money she had borrowed from them.

The incident was reported at Poottai village near Sankarapuram in Kallakurichi district.

A couple Prakash and Sathya of Poottai village had borrowed a sum to the tune of Rs 5 lakhs from various people. The couple promised the creditors that they will repay the dues by the next new moon day.

With there being no wherewithal for the couple to repay the creditors, Sathya came up with a bizarre idea.

According to the police, the couple lodged a complaint with the Sankarapuram police on August 9 stating that their third child had gone missing.

The police launched an investigation and scanned the CCTV footages in the region. At the time the police came across the visuals of the girl heading somewhere with her mother.

Following this, police interrogated Sathya during which time she spilled the beans.

Sathya confessed to the police that she murdered her daughter by pushing her into a farm well in the village.

Police arrested her on Sunday. She was remanded in judicial custody.