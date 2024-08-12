Kerala politicians are spreading false information about Mullaperiyar Dam: Udhayakumar

MADURAI: Former minister and AIADMK MLA RB Udhayakumar said that certain politicians from Kerala, have linked the Wayanad tragedy to the Mullaperiyar Dam and have shared false information on social media for the past few days.

Speaking to the media, he said, "About 2.47 lakh acres of agricultural and farmlands in five districts benefit from the Mullaperiyar. Since 1979, politicians from Kerala have been creating problems by claiming that the dam is weak. Whenever there are natural calamities, politicians rake up the issue and pass controversial remarks on the safety of the dam."

Udhayakumar further said, "Though the dam is located in Kerala, the Water Resource Department of Tamil Nadu has control over it. In 2014, the top court held that the dam was safe and that the water level in the reservoir could be permitted to go up to 142 feet. Every month, a team of officials in the monitoring team submits a report to the union government. Still, local politicians are claiming that in Idukki district, where the Mullaperiyar dam is situated, there are safety issues. Spreading false information about the safety of the dam is hurting the relationship between the two states."

He added that the recent landslide and resultant tragedy in Wayanad has left everyone heartbroken. "However, it is sad to note that some Kerala politicians have linked the tragedy with the safety of the Mullaperiyar and shared such false information on social media for the past few days. To resolve the false propaganda, the Tamil Nadu government should offer appropriate statements about the safety of the dam. But, I doubt whether the Chief Minister will take such actions."