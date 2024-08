DHARMAPURI: A physical education teacher of a private school was suspended here on Saturday after a video of him hitting the school football team members surfed on social media.

Officials said I Annamalai worked in Nirmala Higher Secondary School for the past 22 years. Recently, irked by his football team’s bad performance in a match, he hit the students and yelled at them.

As this video went viral on social media, the school disciplinary committee conducted an inquiry and suspended him.