Rupesh Meena assumes charge as 47th Nellai city commissioner

TIRUNELVELI: Rupesh Kumar Meena, a 2005-batch IPS officer, took charge as the 47th Commissioner of Police of Tirunelveli city here on Sunday, while his predecessor Pa Moorthy assumed office as Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Tirunelveli Range. Addressing media persons, Meena said the district police will join the school education department officials in creating awareness among students against group clashes.

"A list of rowdies of the city will be prepared and severe action will be initiated against them. The riders of speeding vehicles will face stringent action. Police personnel will be given day offs to celebrate birthdays and marriage anniversaries as per the department norms. City residents can contact me at 94981 12211," he said.

Meena has previously served as the Assistant Superintendent of Police in Chengalpattu and Tirunelveli districts, Superintendent of Police in Thiruvallur, Perambalur and Erode districts, and DIG in Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur and Dindigul ranges. He also served as DIG, CB-CID, and Inspector General of Police in Enforcement, Establishment, SJ and HR. He is the recipient of the President's police medal for meritorious service (2024).

Meanwhile, Pa Moorthy, the former commissioner of Tirunelveli city, assumed office as DIG, Tirunelveli Range, and assured that the administration will take steps to curb juvenile, caste, drug-peddling and sexual harassment-related crimes in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts. In case of grievances, the public can directly contact him at 94431 68256.