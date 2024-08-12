TN govt wasting tax money on car race circuits, charges Edappadi K Palaniswami

DHARMAPURI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has charged the DMK government with failing to look after the welfare of the people. Speaking at a party meeting in Edappadi on Sunday, Palaniswami said, “People have several needs which the government should focus on, yet sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin seems to want car races and is adamant about the construction of a race circuit in the heart of Chennai.

If organising a race is important why not use the existing circuit in Sholavaram, Irungattukottai. Tax money of the people is wasted on such schemes. People’s money cannot be squandered and must be spent for their welfare.”

He added. “Law and order in the state has severely deteriorated. Drugs and narcotic substances are rampant and youths fall prey to toxic substances and ruin their future. The DMK government has noy taken any steps to curb the drug problems.”

Further Palaniswami added, “Inflation is high and the textile industry be it power looms or weavers are facing massive losses, yet the government has taken no steps to improve situation.”

He also accused the DMK government of withholding schemes announced by the AIADMK government like the Cauvery surplus water scheme, and Avinashi-Athikadavu scheme.