66 mm average rainfall in Vellore, crops damaged in Anaicut

VELLORE: Katpadi recorded the highest rainfall in the state, along with Palacode in Dharmapuri, according to the Indian Meteorological Department, resulting in several areas getting flooded overnight and rainwater, mixed with sewage, entering households.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Vellore district received an average rainfall of 65.98 mm between 8.30 am on Sunday and 8.30 am on Monday. Areas such as Rajathoppu Dam (KV Kuppam), Ponnai (Katpadi) and the collectorate received 71 mm, 66.2 mm and 79.6 mm, respectively.

Rainwater mixed with sewage, ankle-deep, entered scores of houses in said areas. At VG Rao Nagar, several residents worked till noon to drain the water. The residents of Old Katpadi and MGR Nagar said they had spent the whole night draining water from their houses. P Kavitha, a resident of MGR Nagar, said, “Several worms, snails and frogs entered our house. We also suffer from itching of skin.” S Ravi Kumar, a resident of VG Rao Nagar, said rainwater from Old Katpadi area and Katpadi railway station entered their low-lying area.

Collector VR Subbulaxmi told mediapersons that the preparatory measures taken by the district administration have resulted in no loss of life or property. She said the waterlogging occurred as there was no channel to drain excess rainwater. She said that crop damages reported in Anaicut and Gudiyattam would be assessed. The issue of rainwater mixing with sewage would be resolved once the underground drainage work gets over, she added.