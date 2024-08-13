9000 cops to secure Chennai on Independence Day

CHENNAI: THE Greater Chennai Police are set to deploy a total of 9,000 personnel and officers for security measures on the occasion of the Independence Day on Thursday. A five-layer security will be in place at the Secretariat, where the chief minister will hoist the flag and deliver a speech.

As a precautionary measure, security has been tightened at places where people gather in large numbers, including the airport, railway stations, bus terminus, commercial establishments, coastal areas and religious places, according to a press note from the police.

Besides, places of accommodation are being monitored and the people in charge of the establishments have been instructed to inform the police in case of suspicious activities. Across all the railway stations in the state, the Government Railway Police have deployed at least 1,500 personnel and officers. Key railway stations such as Chennai Central, Egmore, Coimbatore Junction and Salem will have baggage scanners, door frame metal detectors and sniffer dogs present.

In view of the Independence Day celebrations, the police will declare the areas in and around the Secretariat, and the route from Chitaranjan Salai (CM Stalin’s residence) to the Secretariat as Red Zone on August 14 and 15. Flying of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS)/Drone or any other aerial objects has been banned along these areas.