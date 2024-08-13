Check held, stop-work order on illegal Pulicat resort soon

CHENNAI: A day after TNIE reported that an illegal luxury resort is being built inside the eco-sensitive zone of Pulicat bird sanctuary, a team from the Department of Environment (DoE) visited the site in Tiruvallur, which is a No-Development Zone (NDZ), on Monday.

Rahul Nath, director of DoE and member secretary of Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) confirmed to TNIE that it was a clear case of violation.

“Our team has confirmed that the structures — white dome-shaped glamping rooms — were built in NDZ. I wrote to Tiruvallur collector, who is also the chairman of district coastal zone management authority, to immediately initiate necessary action. I have asked for a copy of land records and TNSCZMA will also serve notice and stop-work order,” he said.

At least three giant glamping rooms were being built and more structures were under construction at the site. A part of it was also being built on an encroached salt marsh land.

As per the approved Coastal Zone Management Plan, the resort area is classified as CRZ-3 under the 2011 notification. Area of up to 200m from high tide line on the landward site in case of seafront is earmarked as NDZ, in which no construction shall be permitted except for repairs or reconstruction of existing authorised structures. Construction of dwelling units of traditional coastal communities are only permitted.

Another team from the forest department is likely to inspect the site this week. Meanwhile, Antony Clement Rubin, state wildlife board member, has also sent a complaint to both central and state departments, raising concerns over the ecological impact of this activity.

Owners of the land were unavailable for comments.