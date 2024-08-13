History-sheeter shot in leg, nabbed near Chennai's Chetpet; Commissioner rewards SI

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai police shot S Rohit Raj (34), a history sheeter, on his leg when he tried to escape from custody after allegedly attacking two police constables near Chetpet in the early hours of Tuesday, according to police sources. The man was wanted in several cases, including three murder cases, the police said.

Rohit was taken to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where he is under treatment at the moment. Police said he is an accused in 14 cases. The police were on the lookout for him in three murder cases for which warrants were issued and tracked him to TP Chatram near Chetpet, the police said.

When the police surrounded him, Rohit allegedly attacked two police constables Saravana Kumar and Pradeep with a broken beer bottle and tried to escape. Kalaiselvi, a woman sub-inspector of police, tried to warn him, but Rohit tried to attack her too, the police said. Kalaiselvi opened fire and shot him below the knee.

He was nabbed and sent to the hospital for treatment. The two constables who were attacked by the accused are also under treatment.

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner of Police A Arun appreciated Kalaiselvi and presented her a cash reward for her efforts in arresting the accused.