JPC should investigate Hindenburg charges: TN Youth Congress president

ERODE: A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) should investigate the allegations of US investment research firm Hindenburg Research against the SEBI, said TN Youth Congress president Lenin Prasad. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Prasad said, “Many charges have been levelled against the SEBI by Hindenburg.

However, the union government is not ready to investigate these claims. A Joint Parliamentary Committee should investigate the charges. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has demanded this but the BJP is not ready to form a JPC.”

Further, he said, “We have started a movement to strengthen Youth Congress at the district-level under the theme ‘Rising Youth’ by meeting functionaries of the unit. The Youth Congress has the responsibility to strengthen the party in Tamil Nadu.” Earlier in the day, a rally was taken out by the Youth Congress cadre in the city.