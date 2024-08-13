Kolkata medico rape-murder case: JIPMER resident doctors stage protest, demand CBI Probe

The JRDA's petition to the JIPMER Director demands stringent action against ongoing police assaults on students, a transparent investigation, and an immediate transfer of the case to the CBI.

The JRDA has also criticized the current investigation process, calling for the resignation of officials, including the Principal who failed to ensure the safety and dignity of the victim. In addition to these demands, the JRDA has urged the central government to introduce a Central Protection Act to safeguard doctors from workplace violence and abuse.

Their demands include secure and segregated duty rooms for male and female doctors, enhanced training for security personnel, and 24/7 CCTV coverage on hospital premises.

The JRDA has requested an acknowledgement from the Prime Minister of India regarding this issue on his official social media platforms.

The JIPMER Student Association (JSA) has expressed full support for the JRDA's demands, emphasizing that the issues at hand concern not only the welfare of resident doctors but also the broader future of healthcare in India.