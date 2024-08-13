Madras HC bins plea seeking aid for family of minor attacked by dog

CHENNAI: The Madras HC has dismissed a petition filed for orders seeking the government to pay compensation to the family of a minor girl who was attacked by a dog at a public park due to which the facility was closed and her father lost his job.

The petition was filed by S Sonia, mother of the five-year-old child, seeking the government to pay them Rs 10 lakh. She said that her husband was a maintenance staff at the corporation park in Nungambakkam, where the girl was bitten by two Rottweiler dogs belonging to one Pugazhendhi on May 5.

The petitioner said her husband lost his job as the park was closed after the incident, as a result of which the family lost its livelihood. However, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan dismissed it saying that the government could not be ordered to pay compensation for the accident caused by private persons.

Suggestion sought to control strays on high court premises

The the first bench of Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji directed the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to discuss with the advocates and bar associations the issue of increased number of stray dogs on the court premises and submit suggestions for controlling them within eight weeks.