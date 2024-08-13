Many allies of DMK to boycott 'At Home' reception to be hosted by Governor on August 15

CHENNAI: Many allies of the DMK—Congress, CPM, CPI, VCK, and MMK—have decided to boycott the "At Home" reception hosted by Governor RN Ravi on August 15 to mark the 78th Independence Day celebrations.The stance of the principal opposition party, the AIADMK, is yet to be known. Leaders of the BJP, PMK, and the TMC are likely to attend this reception.
TNCC President K. Selvaperunthagai, in a statement, said that the term of the Governor ended on July 31, and the people of Tamil Nadu wish that Ravi not be reappointed as the governor of the state, citing his "misuse" of the office and "undemocratic" functioning. "To register the overall opposition to the present governor, TNCC is boycotting the 'At Home' reception hosted by the governor on August 15," he added.
CPM State Secretary K. Balakrishnan alleged that the governor has disrespected the federal system and that his continuance in office is an insult to the position. "There is no question of attending the 'At Home' reception of the governor," he stated.
CPI State Secretary R. Mutharasan accused the governor of running a parallel government against the popular government in the state and functioning as the representative of the BJP. "To condemn the 'undemocratic' acts of the governor, the CPI is boycotting the 'At Home' hosted by the governor," Mutharasan added.
VCK President Thol. Thirumavalavan said his party would boycott the reception, condemning the governor's anti-Tamil Nadu activities. MMK President M.H. Jawahirullah stated that Ravi's continuation as governor, even after the completion of his term, is against democratic norms. He said his party is boycotting the 'At Home' reception.