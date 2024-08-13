Many allies of DMK to boycott 'At Home' reception to be hosted by Governor on August 15

CPM State Secretary K. Balakrishnan alleged that the governor has disrespected the federal system and that his continuance in office is an insult to the position. "There is no question of attending the 'At Home' reception of the governor," he stated.

CPI State Secretary R. Mutharasan accused the governor of running a parallel government against the popular government in the state and functioning as the representative of the BJP. "To condemn the 'undemocratic' acts of the governor, the CPI is boycotting the 'At Home' hosted by the governor," Mutharasan added.

VCK President Thol. Thirumavalavan said his party would boycott the reception, condemning the governor's anti-Tamil Nadu activities. MMK President M.H. Jawahirullah stated that Ravi's continuation as governor, even after the completion of his term, is against democratic norms. He said his party is boycotting the 'At Home' reception.