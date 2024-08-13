Pudukai tea party raises Rs 44K for Wayanad

PUDUKKOTTAI: Ever since the news of twin landslides in Wayanad broke out, Sivakumar, owner of Bhagawan tea stall in Mettupatti village of Pudukkottai was disturbed. A philanthropist, who is popular in the locality for helping the public during the Covid-19 lockdown and the Sri Lankan Tamils during the economic crisis in their country, was thinking of ways to offer a helping hand to the neighbouring state.

Finally, on Monday, he arranged a ‘Moi Virundhu’ tea party and managed to collect Rs 44,700 within 12 hours. The amount will be used to support the landslides-hit families of Wayanad. Under the initiative, customers could have tea for free and drop any amount they wished into a donation box.

The 43-year-old has been involved in similar activities from 2018.

Sivakumar, who also offers free milk to newborn babies, said, “I have initiated many such activities before but this is the highest amount I have accumulated so far in a single day. I believe people will always come forward to support a good cause. I initially thought of going to Kerala to give the amount to the chief minister, but later felt it would be better if the travelling expense too could be added to the funds. I will wait till Tuesday before handing over the total amount to the district collector as many had called me offering to transfer money online.”

Chithirai Selvan, a resident of the village, said, “The response to the cause shows how much people trust Sivakumar. He counts the money in the presence of elders in the village. He is a living example of how a common man’s effort can make a change in the society.”