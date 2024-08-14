Daughter’s quick action saves couple in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: A couple who jumped into a farm well, allegedly over a family dispute, were rescued by the fire and safety personnel near Kovilpatti. Their daughter’s timely intervention saved them, sources said.

The victims, Kannan (48) and his wife Krishnaveni (46) of Kulathuvaipatti village near Kovilpatti got into a heated discussion over a family issue. When Krishnaveni jumped into the farm well, Kannan also jumped in to rescue her. While the couple struggled to stay afloat, their daughter Aparna (23) threw a rope inside the well, which they held on to for over half an hour before being rescued.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)