DMK allies to boycott governor’s ‘At Home’ reception on August 15

CHENNAI: Several allies of the DMK — Congress, CPM, CPI, VCK and MMK — have decided to boycott the ‘At Home’ reception to be hosted by Governor RN Ravi on August 15. The stand of the ruling DMK and the principal opposition party, AIADMK, is yet to be known. Leaders of BJP, PMK and the TMC are likely to attend the reception.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, in a statement, said the term of the governor came to an end on July 31 and people of Tamil Nadu wished that Ravi should not be reappointed to the post since he has been “misusing” his office and functioning in an “undemocratic” manner. “The governor has been ignoring the recommendations of the state cabinet. To register the overall opposition to the governor, TNCC is boycotting the reception to be hosted.”

Selvaperunthagai also recalled the “anti-people” views expressed by the governor ever since he assumed office. The governor has been appointing search committees for selecting vice-chancellors on his own ignoring the recommendation of the state government, he said. Since vice-chancellor posts are vacant in four universities, the administration of these universities remains frozen.

CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan alleged that the governor disrespected the federal system and his continuance in the office is an insult to that post. “So, there is no question of attending the reception,” he added.