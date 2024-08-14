DMK boycotts Governor’s Independence Day At Home reception

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Wednesday announced that the party will be boycotting the annual At Home reception to be hosted by Governor RN Ravi at the Raj Bhavan on Independence Day.
The decision from DMK came a day after many of its alliance partners, including the Congress, VCK, CPI, CPM and MMK, announced that they would be boycotting the event on Thursday.
DMK’s organising secretary RS Bharathi, however, said that a decision on whether the State government will be represented at the reception will be decided by the Chief Minister’s office later on Wednesday.
While Bharathi did not elaborate on the reasons for the party’s boycott, the ruling party’s allies had said that they were boycotting to protest the Governor’s alleged attempts to interfere with the functioning of the elected state government.