Pondy govt to revive Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Housing Scheme

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry government's Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Housing scheme for Below Poverty Line (BPL) families will be revived and implemented with an enhanced assistance of Rs 5 lakh per house, facilitating beneficiaries in converting their thatched huts into concrete houses, announced Chief Minister N Rangasamy in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Similarly, the central government's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will be parallelly implemented by enhancing the subsidy of Rs 2.25 lakh to Rs 5 lakh using contributions from the UT government, the CM added while winding up the debate on demand for grants pertaining to his departments.

He also revealed plans to construct a new Assembly complex, stating that the current structure is outdated. While the government has assured financial backing for the project, the location for the new building remains undecided due to differing opinions. However, Rangasamy confirmed that the foundation stone would soon be laid to commence construction.

In a move towards sustainable transportation, the Puducherry government is procuring electric buses and has plans to extend permits for routes connecting Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Moreover, furthering its commitment to infrastructure development, the government also announced the establishment of a new ice cream plant at Ponlait, at a cost of Rs 30 crore. Additionally, steps are being taken to reopen a cooperative sugar mill to produce ethanol, and revive struggling cooperative institutions such as Amudhasurabi and Confed.

Rangasamy announced a salary hike for the public works department's daily wage employees to Rs 18,000 per month starting September. Furthermore, steps will be taken to offer employment as Multi-Purpose Employees (MTS) on compassionate grounds to the heirs of deceased employees from the PWD, health department and other sectors. The government is also considering measures to reemploy those who were dismissed during the previous Congress regime, particularly in the PWD and Kamaraj Agricultural Science Station.

In the agricultural sector, a Rs 13.36-crore loan waiver for farmers who borrowed from agricultural cooperative credit societies is awaiting cabinet approval. Additionally, the incentive for paddy has been increased by Rs 2 per kilogram, and fodder for cattle, previously subsidised at 75% for four months, will now be available throughout the year.

Lastly, the chief minister announced measures to support journalists, including the allocation of house plots and the consideration of providing laptops. The monthly pension for journalists will also see an increase from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.