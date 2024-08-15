Police to use Trikke bike for patrolling in smart city areas

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Police launched a battery-equipped Trikke bike designed by a team of a private engineering college students for patrolling purposes especially at Race Course and Lakeside walking tracks. The Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan launched the facility at the Race Course walking track on Wednesday.

A police personnel can travel by standing on the bike and move easily instead of walking at specific areas. “A team of students from the Kumaraguru College of Technology assembled the vehicle. It will be useful not only for the Race Course but also walking tracks constructed under the Smart City scheme at Kurichi, Ukkadam and Valankulam areas.

Now, a Trikke bike has been brought for the purpose. Six more bikes will be added up soon,” said V Balakrishnan. R Shakeel, a student from the team which assembled the bike said, “The bike can be operated at a speed of 12 km per hour. Up to 31 km can be travelled by charging once.” (A Trikke is a chainless, pedalless, personal vehicle with a three-wheel frame. It is also known as a wiggle scooter, scissor scooter, carver scooter, Y scooter, or V scooter.)