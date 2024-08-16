Bharathiar University abruptly reverts to old UG syllabi; college heads, teachers upset

COIMBATORE: Two months after classes commenced for undergraduate students using the new syllabi, the Bharathiar University has directed affiliated colleges to follow the old syllabi, thus creating unnecessary confusion.

The new directive has shocked the departmental heads and teaching staff of private and government colleges under the University.

They have been teaching subjects as per the new syllabi for the last two months. Now, the university has asked colleges to follow the old syllabi, thus creating a headache for college heads, sources said.

In a circular, sent to all affiliated colleges on Tuesday, university Registrar (in-charge) Rupa Gunaseelan stated that the 2023-24 syllabi must be followed for the 2024-25 academic year in the affiliated colleges.

Sources say the meeting of the Board of Studies of the university was held in May. After that, its chairman and members verbally communicated that as per its decision, new syllabi should be followed in the 2024-25 academic year. However, the university did not issue a formal communication about the new syllabi.

A few faculties cited a few instances due to the change in the syllabi. J Antony (name changed), an Assistant Professor, at a private arts and science college in Coimbatore city, told TNIE, "In the last academic year, Allied Mathematic paper (Computer-Based Optimisation Technique) was in the third semester for second-year B.Sc Computer Science programme. As per the decision of the Board of Studies, this paper has been replaced with a paper on Embedded Systems in the current academic year. We had completed 40% of the portions of the former."