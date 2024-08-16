Farmer who complained of illegal liquor sale murdered in Tamil Nadu

KRISHNAGIRI: A 63-year-old man, who had complained about illegal liquor sale, was hacked to death on Thursday. The victim’s family alleged the police tipped off the suspects.

The deceased, C Muniraj (63), a farmer in Chinna Belakondapalli village, had complained to police last year about illegal liquor sale in the village. He received life threat from the seller last week and lodged a complaint at the Mathigiri station.

Around 5.30 pm on Thursday, Muniraj and his 18-year-old grandson went to Mathigiri police station for an inquiry and were returning home on a two-wheeler. When they were near Mathigiri cattle farm, a masked biker blocked the vehicle. Two men who came in another two-wheeler hacked Muniraj to death. Muniraj’s family alleged that police had informed the killers about his whereabouts.

Muniraj had submitted a petition saying that Subramani, a local villager, had encroached government land and his brother Nagaraj was involved in illegal liquor sale.