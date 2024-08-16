Former TNCC president, Isro scientist among Independence Day awardees

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on Thursday presented the Thagaisal Thamizhar Award to veteran politician and former TNCC president Kumari Ananthan (91) on the occasion of the Independence Day. He also presented APJ Abdul Kalam award to Dr P Veeramuthuvel, project director of Chandrayaan-3 Mission.

A Sabeena, a nurse from the Nilgiris received the Kalpana Chawla award for rescuing people in Wayanad region affected by landslides recently. On July 30, she saved more than 35 lives by travelling through a zipline over a raging river.

Ananthan’s citation hailed his contributions and highlighted his role in getting permission for members of the Parliament to speak in Tamil in 1978. He traversed through Tamil Nadu 17 times on foot for various causes.

Veeramuthuvel is the project director of Chandrayaan- 3 mission of Isro. He served in various capacities in the space organisation. Stalin presented CM’s Best Practices Award to T Vanitha, chief technical officer, Mudhalvarin Mugavari department; K Elambahavath IAS, director of Public Libraries; Dr N Gopalakrishnan, member secretary, Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu; S Divyadharshini IAS, MD, TN Corporation for Development of Women; and J Innocent Divya IAS, MD of TN Skill Development Corporation.

Awards for exemplary service for PwD welfare

Dr J Vijayalakshmi (Best Doctor); Vidya Sagar, Chennai (Best Institution); M Soosai Antony (Best Social Worker); Santhanam Packaging Private Limited (Best Private Employer) and Kancheepuram Central Cooperative Bank (Best District Central Cooperative Bank).

Award for services towards society

Meena Subrahmanyam, (Best Social Worker); Aishwaryam Trust, (Best Institution for serving women).

CM’s Best Performing Local Bodies Award

Coimbatore (Best corpn), Tiruvarur (Best municipality); Sulur (Best town panchayat); and Zone 14 in Chennai (Best Performing Zone in Chennai). Stalin also presented CM’s State Youth Award to five persons.