Singapore national alleges assault by IAF officials in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A Singapore national who wanted to witness the ‘Tarang Shakti’ 2024 international air exercise at the Defence airbase in Sulur was hospitalised claiming that he was allegedly assaulted by a few Indian Air Force (IAF) officials on Wednesday. Meanwhile, IAF officials also filed a counter-complaint against the foreign national for allegedly trespassing into the base.

Police said Dhanwandri (37), a Singapore national, who runs a business of spare parts for fighter aircraft, in his complaint stated that he had got permission through mail to attend Tarang Shakti on Wednesday.

However, he was intercepted by personnel at the Airbase when he was entering the campus, leading to an argument with officials. Later, he got admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) claiming that he was assaulted by the defence personnel. IAF officials meanwhile lodged a complaint against Dhanwandri at the Sulur police station.

Inspector, R Mathaiyan said they have received complaints from both sides, and are investigating.