Southern railway’s earnings up by 10.3 per cent, touches Rs 12,117 crore

CHENNAI: The gross earnings of Southern Railway (SR) zone reached Rs 12,117 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal, marking a 10.3% increase over the previous year, said zonal General Manager R N Singh on Thursday.

“We have achieved gross earnings of Rs 4,108 crore till July this year, reflecting a 6% growth compared to the same period last year,” he said while delivering the keynote address at the 78th Independence Day celebrations at the railway stadium in Chennai.

He also hoisted the National flag at the venue and received the RPF parade salute. Singh noted that the freight loading volume reached 41.4 million tonnes in 2023-24, registering a 9% increase from previous fiscal.

The zonal GM also inaugurated the newly renovated building of Ashraya School in Perambur on the occasion. Additionally, G M Eswara Rao, IG-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Southern Railway, was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.