EPS plans state-wide tour to get AIADMK cadre ready for 2026 poll

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will be undertaking a state-wide tour soon to prepare cadre for the 2026 Assembly election. Sources said since this visit is to boost the morale of the party cadre and functionaries, a detailed plan is likely to be laid soon.

Two senior functionaries told TNIE, “Today’s executive committee meeting indeed forfeited the ‘wild hopes’ of many that something unusual will happen. The meeting went off smoothly and four senior leaders spoke and routine issues were discussed at the meeting.”

The functionaries said in the beginning of the meeting, former minister Natham R Viswanathan had said Edappadiyar is the leader, and he will be leading the 2026 elections as CM candidate. “Next, former minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan spoke in a lighter vein which eased the situation.

He said the just-concluded elections were not for us and the people are expecting the return of EPS. Sreenivasan also admitted that the AIADMK could not regain a sizable vote share of the minorities.

To this party’s presidium chairman Thamizhmagan Hussain said the DMK’s false campaign about the AIADMK seemed to have worked out to some extent but in the forthcoming elections, the party would get the votes of minorities,” they said.

Palaniswami said his visit across the state would be finalised after consulting the headquarters office-bearers. A committee would be formed to celebrate the centenary of former CM Janaki Ramachandran.

The executive passed nine resolutions. One of them said the office bearers would work tirelessly for winning the 2026 Assembly elections by adhering to the decisions taken by Palaniswami while a few resolutions condemned the DMK government on various counts including power tariff hike, failure to set right hindrances to industrial growth, failure to fulfil electoral promises, deteriorating law and order situation, etc.