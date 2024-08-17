Kolkata rape-murder: Tamil Nadu IMA to suspend OP services at GHs today

CHENNAI: Expressing solidarity with the Kolkata doctors protesting over the death of a second-year PG student at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, various government doctors across the state and the IMA have announced the suspension of outpatient and non-emergency services for 24 hours from 6 am on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday.

As a sign of protest, numerous government doctors and medical students on Friday wore black badges to work.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Tamil Nadu State Branch announced the suspension of outpatient and non-emergency services in private hospitals for 24 hours beginning at 6 am on Saturday. The announcement follows IMA’s call for suspension of non-emergency services and out-patient services for one day at hospitals nationwide. In its statement, the IMA said, all essential services will be maintained and casualties will be manned. Routine out-patient department units will not function and elective surgeries will not be conducted, it added.

TN Government Doctors’ Association announced that they would boycott private practice for 24 hours. Further, they have announced dharnas at all medical college hospitals and would stage black-badge protests on Saturday, besides boycotting outpatient services from 7.30 am to 8.30 am.

Meanwhile, more than 100 doctors and students participated in the black-badge protest and held demonstrations at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Friday.