Murder accused tries to escape from police in Tamil Nadu, shot in his right leg

TIRUVARUR: The Needamangalam police on Friday night shot an accused in a murder case while he was allegedly trying to flee after attacking a personnel with a machete.

According to sources, the police on Friday night received information that J Mano Nirmalraj alias Mano (25) of Poovanur, an accused in the August 9 murder of farmer T Marimuthu (48) of Naduvakalappal, was hiding in Adhanoor.

Acting on it, a police team led by Needamangalam SI Santhosh Kumar tried to apprehend them. Then Mano tried to flee after attacking constable Vignesh. Following this SI Kumar fired a warning shot in the air and told Mano to surrender. As he did not pay heed, the SI shot Mano on the right leg following which he was overpowered, the police said.

Mano, who has been arrested, and constable Vignesh have been admitted to the Government Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital.

It may be noted that six people have already been arrested in connection with Marimuthu’s murder.