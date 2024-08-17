Tirunelveli cops advise private bus crew not to play caste-related songs

TIRUNELVELI: The Tirunelveli city police convened a meeting with private bus conductors and drivers here on Friday, instructing them against playing caste-related film songs and locally-composed caste songs in the buses, and report the issues among student passengers to the police. The moves comes in the wake of the increasing number of caste clashes among government school students within the city and district police limits. In a joint effort, the district administration and the police department are creating awareness among school students against casteism.

The city police officials convened the meeting and said that playing caste songs in the buses will create tension among the people of various castes. Cases will be registered against those bus crew who defy the instructions. In case of information about any issues prevailing among the students passengers in buses, crew members should inform the police immediately, said the officials.

“In private buses, some students play the locally-composed caste songs connecting their mobile phones via bluetooth. We have received complaints about such incidents,” an official told TNIE. Meanwhile, Rupesh Kumar Meena, Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli ordered deployment of police in student assembly points to avoid untoward incidents.