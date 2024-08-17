Unseasonal rain halts elephant-prevention efforts in Virudhunagar

District Collector VP Jeyaseelan highlighted the increase in the number of elephants at the tiger reserve and assured that a request will be made for additional funds to support solar fencing. He also instructed the forest department to conduct field inspections of the damaged crops and provide immediate compensation to the affected farmers.

In response to grievances about delays in approving private solar fencing, the Collector announced that a schedule would be provided to the forest department and electricity board for collaboration and inspection. "The officials were also instructed to subsequently submit the report," he added.

C Selvam from the panchayat union raised concerns about the damage to sluice gates at Periya Kanmoi in Therkunatham village near Tiruchuli. "The village is home to nearly 500 residents and the heavy rain last year has worsened the situation for the locals due to the damage in sluice gates. Despite submitting a petition recently, the issue was not rectified," he said. Officials have assured that the area will be inspected soon, and adequate measures will be taken.