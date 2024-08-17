Unseasonal rain halts elephant-prevention efforts in Virudhunagar
VIRUDHUNAGAR: Unseasonal rains have hampered efforts to set up elephant-proof trenches (EPTs) and solar fencing to protect farmlands from elephant damage in the region. The forest department has been unable to proceed with the EPTs due to the continuous rain, while the agriculture department is unable to provide subsidies for solar fencing due to a delay in state funds.
During a farmers' grievance redressal meeting at the district collectorate on Friday, local farmers voiced their struggles with the ongoing elephant menace on their land near forest areas. "Following the issue, a team of forest officials was deployed to patrol areas such as Rajapalayam," said Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve Deputy Director P Devaraj. "Earlier, a meeting was also held to set up EPTs. However, considering the frequent rain in the region currently, setting up the EPTs would fail. The EPTs will be put up once the rain ceases."
District Collector VP Jeyaseelan highlighted the increase in the number of elephants at the tiger reserve and assured that a request will be made for additional funds to support solar fencing. He also instructed the forest department to conduct field inspections of the damaged crops and provide immediate compensation to the affected farmers.
In response to grievances about delays in approving private solar fencing, the Collector announced that a schedule would be provided to the forest department and electricity board for collaboration and inspection. "The officials were also instructed to subsequently submit the report," he added.
C Selvam from the panchayat union raised concerns about the damage to sluice gates at Periya Kanmoi in Therkunatham village near Tiruchuli. "The village is home to nearly 500 residents and the heavy rain last year has worsened the situation for the locals due to the damage in sluice gates. Despite submitting a petition recently, the issue was not rectified," he said. Officials have assured that the area will be inspected soon, and adequate measures will be taken.