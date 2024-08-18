Appoint retired judge to fix land compensation: Madras High Court

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court suggested that the union government, which is the constitutional guardian of those whose lands were acquired for development work, must consider appointing a retired high court judge as an arbitrator to determine the compensation fixed for land acquisition by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The division bench was hearing an appeal filed by the project director of National Highway Authority (No 45 B) of NHAI against SK Surendran and the district revenue officer (competent authority) for land acquisition in Madurai district, seeking to set aside the compensation awarded by the principal district judge of Madurai in 2019.

A division bench of Justices V Bhavani Subbaroyan and KK Ramakrishnan said the collector, who is the arbitrator to determine such compensation, requires time as the entire process of determining the compensation is more like exercise of the judicial function as a ‘persona designata’.

The collector acts in various capacities and has over 30 legislations. As the collector is also the chief district protocol officer, they must work in tandem with ministers, and bear the responsibility during natural calamities, communal clashes and law and order issues, among others.

With such heavy workload, it is unfair to expect the collector to determine a fair compensation, and may result in miscarriage of justice at times. In many cases, collectors have dismissed the ‘land losers’ arbitration proceedings by copying the original order of district revenue officer/competent authority. “Otherwise, let them follow the scheme of reference to determine the compensation mentioned in the Tamil Nadu Highways Act,” the court said.