History-sheeter attempts to escape from cop in Tamil Nadu, shot in knee

SIVAGANGA: A 24-year-old history-sheeter was shot in the knee by a police inspector when the suspect allegedly attacked a police sub-inspector and attempted to escape in Kalakanmoi village around 7.30 am on Saturday. The police also seized 22 kg ganja from the accused.

According to sources, the history-sheeter, S Akilan of Katchanatham village in Maranadu, was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai for treatment, while the sub-inspector Guhan, attached to the Kalaiyarkovil police station, is undergoing treatment at the Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital (GSMCH).

The incident occurred when Kalaiyarkoil Inspector K Adivel, SI Guhan and other policemen intercepted a car during a vehicle check. However, as the car fled without stopping, the police team chased and stopped the car at Kalakanmoi village and three persons, including Akilan, stepped out.

Although two others fled the spot, Akilan assaulted Guhan with a sharp weapon. The inspector reportedly fired a warning shot in the air before shooting Akilan in the knee. Upon checking the vehicle, the police found around 22 kg of ganja and over five sharp weapons.

The police added that around 16 cases, including murder cases, are pending against Akilan in Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts.

The police have formed special teams to nab the others. SP Dongre Praveen Umesh inspected the spot and conducted an enquiry. He also checked on Guhan at the hospital.

It may be noted that earlier, P Vasanthakumar (25), an accused in the murder case of BJP district functionary N Selvakumar was shot in the left leg and apprehended by the police when he attempted to escape after attacking a sub-inspector in Pudupatti village near Sivaganga on July 29.