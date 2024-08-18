Infant assaulted by father dies four days later in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: A two-month-old baby boy who was injured in an attack by his father near Palladam in Tiruppur died on Saturday. Subsequently, the case against his 45-year-old father, Manikandan, was converted into a case of murder.

The gruesome incident occurred at their home in Pachapalayam. Manikandan hit his son M Suriyadas amidst a family quarrel on August 13. The child suffered severe head injuries. Manikandan was drunk at the time, said police.

The child’s mother Sarojini took the child to Palladam Government Hospital for treatment. He was then sent to the Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment where he died at 3 am on Saturday.

Manikandan is a security guard in a private company in Palladam.

The couple has another four-year-old son, Mohanraj. The Palladam police registered a case based on Sarojini’s complaint and arrested Manikandan on Friday (August 16).

“There is already a complaint against Manikandan that he tried to sell Suriyadas right after his birth,” police added.