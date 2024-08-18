Kolkata rape-murder: Private hospitals across Tamil Nadu suspend OP for 24 hours

CHENNAI/ VELLORE/K’GIRI/ COIMBATORE/ TIRUCHY/ PUDUCHERRY: In response to the Indian Medical Association’s call to protest against the rape and murder of a PG trainee doctor in Kolkata, doctors and medical students across the state held demonstrations on Saturday. Private hospitals and individual practitioners fully suspended outpatient services, while government hospital doctors boycotted OP services for an hour.

Doctors, who were in government hospitals, also wore black bands or badges in protest. “Both government and private doctors supported the protest across the state. Usually, outpatient services are suspended for 12 hours during protests, but this is the first time they were suspended for 24 hours,” said Dr TN Ravishankar of IMA.

In Vellore, government doctors protested outside the Adukkamparai Government College and Hospital. They called for better accommodation and security for government doctors, especially for those working on night duty. In Tiruchy, doctors wore black badges.