Lalgudi residents demand complete restoration of Nandiyaru river

TIRUCHY: Residents of Lalgudi thaluk demand that the "encroachments and seemai karuvelam (prosopis) trees" in River Nandiyaru passing through the villages be removed, and the waterbody needs to be deepened immediately. They also want the construction of additional check dams at necessary sections to improve groundwater levels.

The Nandiyaru originates from Ootathur in Perambalur district and travels 40 km through various villages of Lalgudi taluk before joining River Kollidam near Nathamandugi. The river helps increase groundwater level in these areas and improves agriculture. However, the river bed has remained dry for several years owing to poor maintenance, villagers said.

Following demand, a check dam was constructed across the river at Kanakiliyanallur at a cost of Rs 9.24 crore last year, to restore groundwater levels on both sides of the river. However, residents allege that seemai karuvelam trees have occupied most parts of the river and are blocking the flow of water.

K John Kennedy, a resident of Vanthalaikoodalur said, "Now with a rise in encroachments, the water overflows into villages, affecting agricultural lands. Therefore, the authorities should build strong banks and deepen the waterbody to prevent water from entering villages. We had submitted a petition for the same two months ago with the district collectorate," he said.

Another resident, C Pugazhendhi of Peruvalappur, said, "Officials have cleared seemai trees between Peruvalappur and Kanakiliyanallur, but they also have to stop people dumping garbage in many parts of the river."

When contacted, an official from the Water Resources Department (WRD) in Tiruchy said, "We are in the process of cleaning the river. A proposal has been sent to the government to completely restore the Nandiyaru."