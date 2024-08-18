Lankan laws leading to nationalisation of seized Indian fishing vessel, delay in fishers' release: Kanimozhi

THOOTHUKUDI: Legal hurdles and laws enacted by the Sri Lankan Parliament have delayed the release of the Indian fishers apprehended by the island nation's navy and resulted in the nationalisation of seized Indian fishing vessels, said Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi here on Saturday, adding that Chief Minister MK Stalin has been pressurising the union government to take necessary action in this regard.

Kanimozhi, who visited the families of Tharuvaikulam fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, told media persons that the state fisheries minister has met with the external affairs minister urging to expedite measures to ensure the release of the fishers. "The laws enacted by the Lankan government has led to the nationalisation of impounded Indian fishing vessels. However, the chief minister is pressing the union government for speedy action," she said.

Meanwhile, Kanimozhi inaugurated an anganwadi at Sundaravelpuram and a ration shop at Burma colony on Saturday, in the presence of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan and Mayor Jegan Periyasamy. According to a statement, the anganwadi was built at a cost of Rs 13 lakh under the CSR fund of JSW company, while the PDS shop was constructed under the MLA constituency development fund.

Furthermore, the parliamentarian handed over educational assistance worth Rs 27 lakh to 80 college students. Additional collector Ishwarya, Tasildar Gnanaraj, and other officials were present.