Leopard kills stray dogs in Tamil Nadu, cameras set up in residential area

NILGIRIS: Kattabettu forest range personnel installed three cameras on Friday to monitor leopard movement at Balaji Nagar near Aruvankadu in Coonoor. The decision was taken based on requests from the residents of Bajalji Nagar as they are spending sleepless nights after a big cat killed stray dogs.

The residents have been urged to take precautions. “Currently, the animal is targeting stray dogs and there were no attacks on humans. We have asked the residents to keep their pets safe. They should also avoid dumping meat waste in the open as it would invite the leopard,” said an official.

“We have instructed the people to avoid walking at night and come out of the house only with torch light as there is a chance the animal could be hiding. We will continue to monitor the animal for the next couple of days and after getting an order from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy we will set up a cage to trap it if the situation worsens. We will get a clear picture from the camera footage whether the leopard has been injured or not,” he added.