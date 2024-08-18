Man held for raping minor niece in Tamil Nadu; father also arrested

CUDDALORE: A 41-year-old man has been arrested under Pocso Act for allegedly raping his 13-year-old niece in a village in Cuddalore district.

The girl’s father has also been arrested for not bringing the incident into the knowledge of the police.

According to the police sources from the Chidambaram all women police station, the incident came to light when a female relative of the girl informed the police.

The victim used to stay with her father. According to sources, the minor’s mother passed away many years ago. She has an elder brother, who lives in Chennai with his relatives.

“The victim’s uncle raped her when she was alone at home. The girl narrated her ordeal to her brother, who informed elders at the house in which he was staying in Chennai. A case was filed based on their complaint,” said a police official. The police arrested the uncle under Sections 5(n), 5(m), 6(r) of Pocso Act.

While the father of the victim was also arrested, the police is searching for three other women in connection with the case, who tried to conceal the incident. The girl was sent to a home after receiving treatment in the hospital.