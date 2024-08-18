Seven arrested in theft case in TN, 36 sovereigns of gold recovered

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Seven people, including six juveniles, were arrested and 36 sovereign of gold was seized by the police on Thursday.

On August 6, a spate of thefts took place in the Cheyyar area of Tiruvannamalai district, targeting houses and temples. The gang had targeted five temples near Thusi and Sumangali villages, making off with gold jewellery and cash offerings.

According to police sources, G Babu (24) and six juveniles have been involved in a series of thefts across the Kanchipuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Ranipet districts over the past three years. Their latest heists took place at temples in the Cheyyar area. Following these continuous thefts, the police analysed the CCTV surveillance of the affected areas. In one of the recordings from Sumangali village, two suspects were seen on a two-wheeler, while another was spotted on a bicycle, coordinating with them. "This footage provided a crucial lead, guiding the investigation towards the Mutthiyal Pettai area in Kanchipuram district," the police said.

Acting on this information, the police conducted a raid in Mutthiyal Pettai, apprehending two individuals and recovering stolen temple jewellery from them. Further interrogation revealed the involvement of five more persons. In total, the police recovered 36 sovereigns of gold from them. "They all belong to the same family and are from nomadic communities. They were engaged in these crimes to sustain their daily needs," said a police official from Tiruvannamalai.

The investigation also revealed that the seven suspects, who are relatives, used to work in a chicken farm in Ranipet. They carried out their crimes at night and sold the stolen jewellery at a pawn shop in Kanchipuram. To avoid suspicion, the minors had even enrolled in a local school. After initial inquiries, Babu was sent to Vellore Central Prison, while the six juveniles were sent to the Cuddalore Juvenile Home.