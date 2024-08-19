Career guidance assessment for Classes 9 to 12 to begin on August 19 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The school education department has decided to conduct a career guidance assessment test for students in Classes 9 to 12 from Monday. It will be conducted in the hi-tech labs of government higher secondary schools across the state.

Career guidance was integrated into the government school curriculum in 2022 to improve the state’s Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in higher education. Although the state’s overall GER is the highest in the country, the GER for government school students still lags behind.

The programme aims to guide government school students toward higher education by encouraging them to think about their future early and make informed choices about their degrees, according to department officials.

“Currently, career guidance classes are held once a week by specially trained teachers. Initially, the programme covered only students in Classes 11 and 12, but it has now been extended to Classes 9 and 10 to help them better understand themselves before choosing a career path,” said an official from the School Education Department.